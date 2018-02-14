| by Jack Landau |

Just shy of three months since shoring activity began at the site of Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' St. Lawrence Condos at 158 Front, excavators have made the first cuts at the northwest corner of Toronto's Sherbourne and Front intersection. The project will introduce a pair of 26-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium towers to the neighbourhood, replacing a temporary surface parking lot that was built following the 2011-2012 demolition of a former Greyhound Bus facility.

Facing west across the St. Lawrence Condos site, image by Caleb Cho

The asphalt surface of the former parking lot has been removed from the east end of the site closest to Sherbourne Street, and excavators have progressed a few feet down for this portion of the site. Excavation will continue to a depth of four storeys before forming can begin for the foundations and the 202-space underground parking component.

Facing northwest across the St. Lawrence Condos site, image by Caleb Cho

Over at the western half of the site, a single shoring rig from Anchor Shoring—Anchor was recently acquired by GFL—is finishing up piling for the site's below-grade earth retention system. This shoring system's below-grade retaining walls will allow the excavation phase to progress safely.

Facing east across the St. Lawrence Condos site, image by Caleb Cho

The combined excavation and shoring phases are anticipated to continue through May, to be followed by below-grade forming activity from May to August. Above-grade forming for the conjoined podium structure and two tower volumes above is expected to continue to April 2021.

Facing north across the St. Lawrence Condos site, image by Caleb Cho

