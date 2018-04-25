| by Jack Landau |

Oakwood Vaughan residents a step closer to creating community hub; The quest to make Yorkville condos more aspirational than detached homes; What Airbnb is doing to Toronto’s rental apartment market; and more news:

The lessons of HQ1: What the cities vying for Amazon’s second headquarters can learn from Seattle (Financial Post)

Oakwood Vaughan residents a step closer to creating community hub (Inside Toronto)

‘This is an all-inclusive, friendly, tight community’: Willowdale neighbourhood reacts to van rampage (Toronto Star)

The quest to make Yorkville condos more aspirational than detached homes (National Post)

What Airbnb is doing to Toronto’s rental apartment market (Spacing Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Woods Bagot Expands Reach with Singapore Office (Singapore)

Boutique Office, Retail Building Proposed in Hillhurst Sunnyside (Calgary)

Glazing Application Continues at Topped-Out Symphony Tower (Edmonton)

Signature Gold Glazing Installed on Burnaby Tower by Rize Alliance (Vancouver)