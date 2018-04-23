| by Jack Landau |

Mayor John Tory to make affordable housing the focus of re-election campaign; City staff adjusted numbers to boost case for GO station promised by John Tory, documents show; In impasse over contract talks, TTC union cancels overtime for transit workers; and more news:

Mayor John Tory to make affordable housing the focus of re-election campaign (Toronto Star)

City staff adjusted numbers to boost case for GO station promised by John Tory, documents show (Toronto Star)

Keurig, Toronto spar over whether coffee pods belong in blue bin (Metro News)

In impasse over contract talks, TTC union cancels overtime for transit workers (Toronto Star)

506 Carlton Streetcars vs Buses: Part II – Headway Reliability & Capacity (Steve Munro)

TTC tests battery-powered buses as it gears up for a green future (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

X Miami Nears Completion Under Developer's New Rental Division (Mami)

Public Input Sought for Arbutus Greenway Plan (Vancouver)

New Centre City Banners Unveiled (Calgary)

Photo Update Shows Encore Tower Construction Almost at Grade (Edmonton)