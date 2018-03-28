| by Jack Landau |

Excavation is well underway at the Etobicoke site of Mattamy Homes and Biddington Group's Vita on the Lake, a 53-storey, Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condominium development coming to the Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood. The project contains almost 500 units ranging in size from 390 ft² to just under 2,000 ft², including five family-sized penthouse layouts on the 52nd and 53rd floors, ranging in size from 775 ft² up to 1,746 ft², and priced between $736,990 and $1,812,990.

Vita on The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

On the smaller end of the penthouse offerings, suite PH5-2BED is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit, sized at 775 ft² and priced from $736,990. Each of the two bedrooms includes an ensuite bathroom, while a 165 ft² balcony with west-facing exposure offers additional outdoor living space overlooking Lake Ontario, western Etobicoke, and Mississauga.

Layout PH5-2BED at Vita on The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

Stepping up in size, layout PH1-2BED+DEN offers a 1,315 ft² space with two bedrooms and two bathrooms flanking a kitchen, living/dining room, and a den. Priced from $1,346,990, the layout includes a 460 ft² wraparound balcony offering both north and west exposures, with even wider views than the layout mentioned above.

Layout PH1-2BED+DEN Vita on The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

The largest penthouse unit and the overall largest suite in the building, layout PH2-3BED+DEN is a 1,746 ft² unit with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a powder room. Priced from $1,812,990, the suite places its three bedrooms around a combined kitchen/living/dining room and an adjacent den. The unit is partially surrounded by a wraparound balcony with north and east exposures looking towards the Toronto skyline and sized at 510 ft².

Layout PH1-2BED+DEN at Vita on The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

Additional family-sized units are also being offered at the tower's follow-up second phase, Vita Two on the Lake, which will rise 16 storeys to the immediate south of the first phase tower. Layout V3D-08T is a three-bedroom+den plan, sized at 2,073 ft² and priced from $3,117,990. Starting on the 5th floor, the layout offers a massive wraparound outdoor terrace with south and east exposures.

Layout V3D-08T at Vita Two on The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

