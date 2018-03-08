| by Jack Landau |

Construction is just around the corner for Plaza's Mississauga Square, a 33-storey Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium and townhome development planned for Hurontario Street a couple blocks north of Eglinton in Mississauga. Following a settlement between the developer and the City of Mississauga, the project received zoning approval from the Ontario Municipal Board in December.

Mississauga Square, image courtesy of Plaza

Building and Residential Shoring permits are now being considered by the City of Mississauga. Once accepted, practically all of the necessary approvals will be in place to allow the start of work. Plaza tells us that they intend to begin construction for the project this Spring.

Mississauga Square, image courtesy of Plaza

Mississauga Square will add 392 one to three-bedroom layouts to the area north of Square One, with unit sizes ranging from 457 ft² to 2,090 ft², and prices ranging between $315,000 and $900,000. Residents will have access to a selection of amenity spaces appointed by interior designers Bryon Patton and Associates, which we explored in detail in an earlier article.

Lobby at Mississauga Square, image courtesy of Plaza

