| by Jack Landau |

Another high-rise proposal has been tabled for Midtown Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area, adding to the long list of active and planned developments in the neighbourhood. An application was submitted to the City this month seeking rezoning to permit a 55-storey mixed-use tower on the north side at 90 Eglinton East, a few buildings east of Yonge.

Site of 90 Eglinton East, image via Apple Maps

The plan from the Madison Group calls for a Teeple Architects-designed building consisting of a point tower rising from an 8-storey podium. A gross floor area (GFA) of 53,826 m² is proposed, divided between 36,192 m² of residential area, 13,326 m² of office space, and 4,126 m² of retail uses within the first two levels of the building. The remaining 2,008 m² of space would be used for residential amenities.

Aerial northeast-facing view of 90 Eglinton East, image via submission to City of Toronto

90 Eglinton East is proposed at a height of 192 metres, just four metres shy of the south tower of E Condos, now under construction a block to the west. The proposal’s distance from Yonge Street and mid-block location may impact the plans to build this tall here. Across the street, a proposal at 55 Eglinton East was recently settled with the City at a 50-storey, 178-metre height. Madison has another proposal at 150 Eglinton East a few properties to the east for 46 storeys and 167 metres.

At the base of the podium, a 12.0-metre building setback at-grade will allow for a wider sidewalk, responding to the City's plans to building a linear park along the north side of Eglinton Avenue between Yonge Street and Mount Pleasant Road. Dubbed the Eglinton Greenline, this augmented public space is an integral element in the City's Midtown in Focus plan for area.

Podium of 90 Eglinton East, image via submission to City of Toronto

Retail and office space would be found in the building's eight-storey podium, while 502 residential units are planned for the 47 floors above. The units are proposed in a mix of 95 one-bedroom layouts, 184 one-bedroom+den layouts, 131 two-bedroom layouts, 41 two-bedroom+den layouts, and 51 three-bedroom units. Residents would have access to a full floor of amenities on the 9th level, consisting of 1,004 m² of outdoor and 738 m² of indoor amenity space. An additional 266 m² of indoor amenity space would be housed one level above.

90 Eglinton East, image via submission to City of Toronto

The project would have 226 parking spaces in a three-level underground garage, divided between 162 spaces for residents and 64 spaces to be shared between residential visitors and commercial users. Parking for 584 bicycles would also be provided in the underground levels and on a mezzanine level above the ground floor.

