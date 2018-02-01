| by Nathan Petryshyn |

A revised Site Plan Application has been submitted to the City of Toronto for the new LCBO Headquarters office tower to be known as 100 Queens Quay at Sugar Wharf. Menkes Developments celebrated the 25-storey tower’s official ground breaking on January 11th, inviting partners, the media, and city officials. Designed by B+H Architects, revisions to the project include changes to the setback along Cooper Street, extension to the office lobby and expansion of the 3rd floor podium.

Looking west to 100 Queens Quay, image via B+H Architects

Previous renderings show a 2-storey retail and commercial podium reaching a 3rd floor outdoor green space, with the 25-storey tower rising from the centre. Revised architectural drawings and renderings show an expansion of the 3rd floor office space with green roof above, now aligned along Queens Quay and Cooper Street. An adjacent 3rd floor terrace still remains along the north of the building. Expansion of the 3rd floor offices brought extension of the south side office lobby along Queens Quay to support the revision.

Looking north to podium of 100 Queens Quay, image via B+H Architects

The aim is to achieve LEED Platinum certification for the development, bringing 763,000 ft² of commercial space to the site when it opens in 2021. The LCBO is set to occupy approximately 200,000 ft² of office space, while a street level 25,000 ft² flagship LCBO retail store will replace the existing store currently occupying the west end of the redevelopment site. More redevelopment will follow on the north half of the site: known as the Sugar Wharf Condominiums, five architectsAlliance-designed residential condo towers will follow with retail at street level, a new public school, while a two-acre park will be created on the southwest quadrant of the site.

Looking south-west to 100 Queens Quay, image via B+H Architects

