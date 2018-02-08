| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to the Downtown Toronto intersection of Yonge and College streets, turning back the clocks only two and a half years to reveal some big changes. Back in June of 2015, Lifetime Developments and CentreCourt Developments' architectsAlliance-designed Karma Condos could be seen rising behind the heritage Oddfellows Hall, less than halfway to its eventual height of 50 storeys. Meanwhile, on Yonge directly north of Oddfellows Hall at the rig of the image below, shoring had begun at the site of Canderel Residential's YC Condos. Further north on Yonge in the background, FIVE Condos is visible, topped out at its 48-storey height with a construction hoist and a yet-to-be-fully-enclosed building envelope.

Facing northwest at Yonge and College, June 2015, image by Forum contributor agoraflaneur

A view from late January 2018 shows that Karma and FIVE are both complete, while construction at the 66-storey YC Condos is now within a dozen floors of topping off. The contrasting black and white volumes of the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condominium tower are now apparent to passersby at Yonge and College. Meanwhile, just south of FIVE, the rising structure of Lanterra Developments' Wellesley on the Park is just discernible. The KPMB Architects and IBI Group-designed condominium tower will eventually stand 60 storeys above Wellesley Street West, just west of Yonge Street. The close-up view here may change even more in the future, with a plan in the works to construct a five-storey addition atop Oddfellows Hall at Yonge and College.

Facing northwest at Yonge and College, January 2017, image by Forum contributor steveve

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!