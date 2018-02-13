| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a snowy scene from Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square. Submitted to our Massey Tower Forum thread by Marcus Mitanis, this view faces east across the square's skating rink, showing the growing impact of the Massey Tower as it rises towards a height of 60 storeys.

Snowy view of Nathan Phillips Square, image by Marcus Mitanis

