| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Mississauga, submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed. Captured by drone from above Zonta Meadows Park, this view faces east, showing the active construction site for the next phase of Amacon's Parkside Village development preparing to add new density to the city's Downtown.

Next phase of PSV under construction in Mississauga, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

