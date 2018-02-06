| by Jack Landau |

Graywood Developments' Peter and Adelaide is one step closer to starting construction in Toronto's Entertainment District. Approved at Council in November, 2017, we last checked in on the status of the BBB Architects-designed condominium tower in early December, when it was reported that the project's almost 700 units had practically sold out. Later in December came a resubmission for Site Plan Approval (SPA) with updated documents.

Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

The SPA submission includes various minor revisions, the plan remaining largely unchanged from earlier 2017 versions. 696 units are proposed within 19 and 47-storey tower volumes, the taller of which would reach a height of 152.3 metres above the intersection for which it is named. The units are coming in a mix of 55 studio units, 315 one-bedroom units, 256 two-bedroom units, and 69 three-bedroom units.

Podium of Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

The infusion of residential density will be complemented at street level by 4,564 m² of retail space, as well as a Privately-Owned Public Space (POPS). Designed by landscape architects The MBTW Group, a pedestrian mews will hug the west side of the property and connect Adelaide Street West to an outdoor courtyard to the north. We took a closer look at the project's public realm in a previous article.

Pedestrian mews at Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

Amenities i the building will be appointed by designers U31, including a communal co-working space, a gym with an outdoor yoga space, and a demonstration kitchen with an attached dining room. The building's signature amenity, however, is an outdoor rooftop pool atop the 19-storey south volume which is sure to be a major hit during warmer months.

Rooftop pool amenity at Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.