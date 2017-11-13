| by Jack Landau |

In October we had a first glimpse at the amenity offerings at Peter and Adelaide, a new 47-storey BBB Architects-designed condominium tower planned for the intersection from which it draws its name in Toronto's Entertainment District. While marketing continues for the new project from Graywood Developments, a recently resubmitted rezoning application is bringing the development one step closer to realization.

Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood

The new documents mostly cover minor revisions to the July 2017 submission, most of which will be out of sight to the average person, and which pertain to the project’s water services and site servicing. A landscape plan by The MBTW Group, however, gives us a more fully formed idea of how a new pedestrian mews along the west side of the property—connecting Adelaide Street West to the south with an outdoor courtyard at its north end—will work.

Pedestrian mews at Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood

The coming addition to the area's public realm will be animated with tables and chairs spilling out from new restaurant space in the building, sheltered by a glazed canopy along the east side of the mews. 14 bike rings will share space along the west edge of the mews with benches, both making it easier to travel to the development, and giving people a place to sit and relax when they get there. For greenery, shade trees will be planted in new soil cells both along Adelaide Street and in the courtyard.

Landscape plan for the west side of Peter and Adelaide's ground floor, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

