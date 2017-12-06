| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Entertainment District remains one of the city's most in-demand neighbourhoods as evidenced by the recent success of Graywood Developments' Peter and Adelaide. The 47-storey BBB Architects-designed condominium tower commenced sales just two months ago, and is now almost completely sold out.

Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

In a prepared statement issued yesterday, Stephen Price, President and Chief Executive Officer at Graywood, said “We saw tremendous interest in Peter and Adelaide. This project celebrates the intersection… and champions the expertise and sophistication emanating out of our city. There’s an urban quality of life in Toronto that’s attracting attention from around the world.”

Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

The project will rise to a height of 152 metres, or 499 feet, adding 696 new homes to what is rapidly becoming one of the city's most densely populated communities. The project will wrap around existing properties at the intersection with an L-shaped footprint. At street level, the project aims to add to the local urban fabric with 4,564 m² of retail space, as well as a Privately-Owned Public Space (POPS) designed by landscape architects The MBTW Group.

POPS at Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

Residents at Peter and Adelaide will have access to a selection of amenity spaces featuring interiors appointed by U31, including a communal co-working space, a gym with an outdoor yoga space, and a demonstration kitchen with an attached dining room. The standout amenity will come in the form of an outdoor rooftop pool, located atop the tower's 19-storey south volume.

Pool, Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

