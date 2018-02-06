| by Jack Landau |

Last month we introduced Great Gulf's 357 King West, a 42-storey, Quadrangle-designed condominium tower planned for the southwest corner of King and Blue Jays Way in Toronto’s Entertainment District. As the rollout of marketing material continues, this month we are learning more about the building's amenity spaces, to feature interiors appointed by figure3 Interior Design and outdoor landscaping by Ferris + Associates Inc.

357 King West, image courtesy of Great Gulf

357 King West's amenities will be concentrated on the 3rd floor of the podium and the 42nd floor at the top of the tower. On level three, residents will have access to a fitness centre, a yoga studio, change rooms, a communal workspace area, and a sheltered, podium-top outdoor terrace with views overlooking the intersection of King and Blue Jays Way.

3rd floor amenity plan at 357 King West, image courtesy of Great Gulf

Renderings have been released for a few of the amenity offerings, including the fitness centre space shown below. The space offers ample natural light courtesy of floor-to-ceiling glazing, enhanced by mirrors and bright white finishes. A range of workout gear is shown, including treadmills and weight training equipment.

Gym at 357 King West, image courtesy of Great Gulf

Up top, the 42nd floor amenity will offers residents a gathering room, a social lounge, and a dining room with catering kitchen, all connected to a large outdoor roof terrace.

42nd floor amenity plan at 357 King West, image courtesy of Great Gulf

A rendering of the rooftop terrace hints at some of the impressive views to be had of the Entertainment District and surrounding cityscape, giving residents of all floors access to the same panoramas generally reserved for those living in penthouse units.

Rooftop terrace at 357 King West, image courtesy of Great Gulf

