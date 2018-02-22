| by Jack Landau |

Shoring and excavation are already well underway at what's called "Block 16S" in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood. The development site on Dundas Street East is part of The Daniels Corporation and Toronto Community Housing's long-term mixed-income rebuild of the community. Dubbed 'Daniels DuEast,' the two-building condominium development designed by Core Architects began sales in 2017 with a 29-storey tower offering over 300 condominium units. Following brisk sales, Daniels has begun marketing of the 11-storey mid-rise component, known as Daniels DuEast Boutique – East Residence.

Daniels DuEast with Boutique – East Residence in the foreground, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

To launch this Spring, the project will add another 119 condominium units to the neighbourhood, offering one to three-bedroom layouts priced from the mid-$300,000s. Residents will have access to the shared amenity spaces in the complex's podium. With interiors appointed by Mason Studio and outdoor spaces by landscape architects Brook McIlroy, the amenities include family-oriented spaces and podium rooftop spaces overlooking the area.

Daniels DuEast Boutique – East Residence, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Unlike most new condominium launches, construction is already active at the project's Tubman and Dundas Street East site. Daniels has a history of beginning construction while projects are still early in marketing, which has occurred multiple times in the Regent Park neighbourhood alone; it assures purchasers of a more reliable future move-in date, not as far off in the future as most developments. Excavation of the site was already generating steam as of three weeks ago, and is expected to progress quite a bit by the time of the upcoming sales launch.

Shoring and excavation at the future site of DuEast, Boutique - East Residence site in foreground, image by Jack Landau

