| by Jack Landau |

The scale model for DuEast Condominiums, the latest market condominium development in Toronto's Regent Park community, fills out the details for The Daniels Corporation project. Now on display in the presentation centre at Dundas and Regent streets, the scale model for the Core Architects-designed project shows how DuEast is set up.

Facing northwest at DuEast Condominiums' scale model, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The project's 29-storey tower is set to rise from the corner of Dundas and Sumach—across the street fro the Regent Park Aquatic Centre—while the 11-storey mid-rise building will rise from the intersection of Dundas and (the yet-to-open) Tubman Avenue to the east. The two buildings will be joined by a shared four-storey podium, topped by fourth floor outdoor amenities and a green roof above.

Facing south at DuEast Condominiums' scale model, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The project's south facade fronting Dundas Street East will help to animate Regent Park's main thoroughfare with a striking two-storey colonnade, as well as ground-level spaces like a cafe. The image below also highlights public realm improvements like new street trees, outdoor furniture, and a patterned paving program for the widened sidewalks fronting the site.

DuEast's Dundas Street frontage, image by Forum contributor skycandy

A view of the tower's west facade over Sumach Street reveals how it has been broken up into distinct volumes. Projecting frames and inset balconies add texture to the exterior, accented by contrasting dark and light cladding treatments.

Facing east at DuEast Condominiums' scale model, image by Forum contributor skycandy

DuEast is offering a total of 400 condominium units, with 1-3-bedroom layouts and unit sizes as large as 1,217 ft², priced from the high $200,000s. Residents of DuEast will have access to a selection of indoor amenities appointed by Mason Studio, outdoor spaces by landscape architects Brook McIlroy, and the growing list of neighbourhood amenities like the adjacent Regent Park Aquatic Centre and nearby Daniels Spectrum.

DuEast Condominiums' scale model, image by Forum contributor skycandy

We will return with updates as more information about the project becomes available. In the meantime, more information and renderings can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.