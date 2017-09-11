| by Jack Landau |

The next condominium tower to be built as part of The Daniels Corporation's revitalization of Toronto's Regent Park is to be known as DuEast Condominiums. In reference to its location on Dundas East, the Core Architects-designed development will offer condominium units in a 29-storey tower at Dundas and Sumach, and an 11-storey mid-rise at Dundas and Tubman to the east.

DuEast Condos, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The project offers over 400 condominium units, with 1-3-bedroom models sized up to 1,217 ft², and priced from the high $200,000s. Residents will have access to a selection of indoor amenities appointed by Mason Studio and outdoor spaces by landscape architects Brook McIlroy. Three new renderings include rooms devoted to children—the Kids' Zone is shown below, a feature of several other recent Daniels developments—businesspeople, and fitness enthusiasts. Along with the three bedroom plans on offer, these and other amenities aim to make the project perfect for young families.

Kids zone at DuEast Condos, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Balancing the colourful aesthetic and kid-friendly space shown above, a business amenity will offer workspace for telecommuting or hosting meetings, naturally lit through large expanses of floor-to-ceiling glazing, and featuring warm wood finishes.

Business amenity at DuEast Condos, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

New images also provide a look at the development's fitness centre, which offers a range of workout and training equipment. Quirky lighting features are joined by similarly warm wood-finish ceilings.

Fitness centre at DuEast Condos, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

