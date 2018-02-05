| by Jack Landau |

Subway closings aggravate Yonge and Eglinton driving difficulties; Parkdale residents protest ‘loophole’ allowing landlords to drive up rent; Can Toronto turn a patch of urban wasteland into Amazon’s jewel?; and more news:

Subway closings aggravate Yonge and Eglinton driving difficulties (Globe and Mail)

Parkdale residents protest ‘loophole’ allowing landlords to drive up rent (Toronto Star)

Toronto’s relief line still nowhere in sight as crowding sparks safety concerns on TTC (Metro News)

Doug Ford kicks off campaign for Ontario PC party leadership with rally (Globe and Mail)

Crowding on the TTC (Steve Munro)

Fixer-upper: Can Toronto turn a patch of urban wasteland into Amazon’s jewel? (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

JW Marriott Brand to Make Tampa Debut in $3 Billion Masterplanned Development (Tampa)

New Rental and Retail Approved for Vancouver's Punjabi Market (Vancouver)

Beljan Development Introducing Mixed Use to Former Downtown YMCA (Edmonton)

Rocky Ridge Now Home to World's Biggest YMCA (Calgary)