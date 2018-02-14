| by Jack Landau |

Advocates call on province to close loopholes that allow landlords to hike rent; Learn more about the future of Toronto's port lands at upcoming meeting; John Tory will not commit to future cap on Toronto property taxes; and more news:

Advocates call on province to close loopholes that allow landlords to hike rent (Metro News)

Learn more about the future of Toronto's port lands at upcoming meeting (Inside Toronto)

TTC errors, customer fight contributed to disastrous commute (Toronto Star)

Pre-sale regulations in spotlight as hot GTA condo market leaves buyers out in the cold (Globe and Mail)

In a city of rising rents, one man’s search for an affordable place to call home in Toronto (Toronto Star)

John Tory will not commit to future cap on Toronto property taxes (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Bjarke Ingels Group-Designed Skyscraper Breaks Ground (Singapore)

West End Telephone Exchange Receiving Historic Resource Designation (Calgary)

Grierson Centre a Symbol of the RCMP's Evolution (Edmonton)

Open House Held for Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver Redevelopment (Vancouver)