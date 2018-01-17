| by Jack Landau |

A plan to redevelop an 1887-built heritage factory building in Toronto's King and Bathurst area has been evolving since its initial proposal back in 2012, new buildings to rise south of the heritage National Casket Company factory which had been converted piecemeal to loft apartments over the years. Taken through the rezoning process with two Bernard Watt-designed residential towers, initially at heights of 15 and 19 storeys, the plan for 89-109 Niagara Street by Jerudan Developments was scaled back to 12 and 14-storey heights, and approved by City Council in 2014.

South facing aerial view of the site, image via Apple Maps

Plans sat dormant until 2017 when Jerudan sold the property to veteran developer Aspen Ridge Homes. Now being marketed as West Condos, an application for Site Plan Approval was submitted to the City in December with a design by Core Architects.

South facing aerial view of West Condos, image courtesy of Aspen Ridge

Like previous versions, the latest plan would see the two towers rise from a contextually sensitive six-storey podium, behind the retained and converted factory building, which would primarily house commercial spaces. The podium's massing and finishes have been designed to complement the scale and materiality of the heritage factory without overwhelming its Victorian era industrial aesthetic.

Facing northeast at West Condos, image courtesy of Aspen Ridge

With marketing underway, additional renderings have begun to reveal the amenity spaces that will be available to residents of the project's 320 condominium units. The amenities include interior spaces appointed by Mike Niven Interior Design, such as the games room space shown below, as well as outdoor spaces by landscape architects The MBTW Group | W Architect Inc.

Games room at West Condos, image courtesy of Aspen Ridge

