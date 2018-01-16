| by Jack Landau |

With zoning in place and marketing underway for Lifetime Developments' Panda Condominiums, technical details continue to be worked out between the City of Toronto and the developer. Responding to some minor concerns regarding development engineering, tree protection, and urban design, the plan was resubmitted to the City in the final days of 2017, seeking site plan approval for the 30-storey, architectsAlliance and Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium tower.

Facing northeast at Panda Condominiums, mid-2017 rendering, image courtesy of Lifetime

Revisions include an increase in overall unit count from 552 up to 560, the relocation of the freight elevator, bicycle storage changes, and the addition of windows on the west and north sides of podium levels. On the uppermost two floors, units have been combined and slight revisions have been made to the building envelope. A notable change for residents is the addition of a sports court on the level 4 outdoor amenity terrace.

Edward Street frontage at Panda Condominiums, mid-2017 rendering, image courtesy of Lifetime

Change for the site's public realm include the relocation of an air intake vent to reduce its impact on the planned privately-owned public space (POPS) along the west side of the building, and for the ground floor lighting program to better illuminate the sidewalk along both the site's south elevation and the POPS to the west.

Panda Condominiums, mid-2017 rendering, image courtesy of Lifetime

Pretty much all buildings take this route of making minor revisions to satisfy City departments as they work towards final approvals. Once they are in place, only the permit application process is left to complete once sales reach the mark needed to proceed with construction.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.