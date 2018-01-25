| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto, captured from Polson Pier in the Port Lands. Submitted to our Aquavista Forum thread by contributor skycandy, this view shows the impact of new additions like Ten York on the South Core skyline, as well as Monde and Aquavista on the East Bayfront skyline.

Toronto skyline viewed from Polson Pier, image by Forum contributor skycandy

