| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an east-facing view of Toronto captured from an office high up in the Financial District. Submitted to our Monde Forum thread by contributor jdoe1369, this view shows three new towers that have topped out at their final heights over the past several months. On the far right, the view is dominated by the 58-storey 88 Scott Street. In the background, Monde can be seen at its final 44-storey height, while Sixty Colborne Condos is standing 25 storeys in the middle of the frame.

East-facing view of Toronto from the Financial District, image by Forum contributor jdoe1369

