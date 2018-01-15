| by Jack Landau |

A rush of development applications were submitted to the City of Toronto in the final weeks of 2017, one of which was a plan by Marydel Homes to redevelop a long-vacant site at 1460 Victoria Park Avenue near O’Connor Drive, and just south of Eglinton Avenue East. The application seeks rezoning and an Official Plan Amendment to support the construction of a 9-storey, SRN Architects-designed luxury rental building, to be known as Lotus Park. The building would be walking distance to the O'Connor stop on the Crosstown LRT.

Northwest facing aerial view of Lotus Park, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Located on the west side of Victoria Park, the project would reach a height just shy of 31 metres (101.6 ft), with a series of step backs along the east and west elevations to better integrate with its surroundings. A portion of the project's only road frontage along Victoria Park would be animated by a single retail space, while the remaining frontage would house indoor amenity spaces and a management office.

East elevation diagram for Lotus Park, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

In addition to the ground floor amenity space, residents of Lotus Park would have access to two outdoor amenity spaces, with an 8th floor terrace on the east side of the building, and a rooftop amenity deck above the 9th floor.

Rooftop amenity plan for Lotus Park, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The project would introduce 106 luxury rental suites to the neighbourhood in a mix of 46 one-bedroom units, 56 two-bedroom units, and 4 three-bedroom units.

Southwest facing aerial view of Lotus Park, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The exterior finish schedule included in the project’s architectural plans show that the main exterior expression will come in the form of brick-inlaid precast panels, complemented by natural brick, a window wall cladding system with aluminum mullions, and smoked glass balcony guards.

South elevation diagram for Lotus Park, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

