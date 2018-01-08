| by Craig White |

KingSett Capital has submitted a rezoning application to the City of Toronto for the property at the northeast corner of Bathurst Street and St Clair Avenue West on the edge of the Forest Hill neighbourhood. Long owned by St. Michael's College, a private Catholic boys' school to the immediate north, the site used to include a gas station on the corner, but was cleared a couple of years ago. A surface parking lot takes up the east half of the lot.

Looking north across the site, with St Michael's College School directly north, image from Google Maps

Within a short walk of St. Clair West subway station, and across the street from high-rises in the 25-storey range both to the west and the south, KingSett is proposing 3 towers rising to 30 storeys each from a podium of 6 and 7 storeys, the centre tower being offset to the north edge of site, providing significant separation distances between the west and east towers which would rise at the south end of the site. Designed by Quadrangle, the development would hold 944 residential units, and provide parking for 531 vehicles in the garage below. 2,264 m² of retail space is proposed for the ground floor. St Michael's would get access to some of the parking spaces. A courtyard between the centre and east towers would face St Clair.

Looking north across St Clair to 1467 Bathurst, designed by Quadrangle for KingSett Capital

KingSett sometimes takes sites through the rezoning process, and then partners with or sells to a developer once new zoning is in place, but they do occasionally build rental without partners. Not too much, therefore, should be read into the architectural expression at this point: massing and density are the keys to the application for now, as a development partner might opt for a redesign prior to finalizing plans here. Current plans for the buildings are, however, for the suites to be rental apartments.

Looking north to the podium at 1467 Bathurst, designed by Quadrangle for KingSett Capital

