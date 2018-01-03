| by Jack Landau |

Boutique rental developer Oben Flats broke onto the Toronto development scene a few years ago, and has since completed boutique-style rental developments in both Leslieville and Little Italy. Following on that success, construction is well underway at the Vaughan Road site of Oben Flats St Clair West.

Designed by superkül architects, the 9-storey, 51-unit Oben Flats St Clair West hit grade back in the summer, and in the months since, the building has risen 9 storeys above Vaughan Road. Forming has now progressed on to the building's mechanical penthouse level above. Once this mechanical level is complete, the building will have officially topped out at a height of 33.7 metres.

Facing southeast at Oben Flats St. Clair West, image by Forum contributor AlbertC

As forming nears completion, the first signs of cladding installation are now evident along the building's Vaughan Road frontage. Above the ground floor, metal studs have been installed, soon to support the first pieces of the dark brick cladding that will form the alternating linear and chamfered volumes that serve as the main exterior expression.

Facing northeast at Oben Flats St. Clair West, image by Forum contributor AlbertC

The completed development’s 51 units will come in a mix of 12 one-bedroom units, 15 one-bedroom+den units, 22 two-bedroom units, and 2 three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to a pair of ground floor amenity spaces next to the lobby, including a 72.7 m² indoor space connecting with a 25 m² outdoor space.

Oben Flats St. Clair West, image courtesy of Oben Flats

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.