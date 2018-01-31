| by Nathan Petryshyn |

Construction on the Crosstown LRT is in full swing, and commuters in Midtown Toronto are having to deal with some pain now for future gain. Recent photos overlooking the site from above by UrbanToronto Forum contributors and staff members show both Yonge and Eglinton down to single lane traffic in each direction, and visible progress on the site of the expanded Eglinton Station.

Overlooking Eglinton Station site, photo by Forum member drum118

Pedestrian movement is also restricted with sidewalks and crosswalks narrowed, or completely closed off in some cases. Some UT Forum members have expressed concern for pedestrian safety, noting the south east side of the intersection was closed simply with large pylons. “There is simply not enough space for the pedestrian traffic here,” 'BjamesT' explains, sharing his thoughts on the congestion.

Aerial view overlooking Yonge and Eglinton, photo by Edward Skira

In a photo by staff member Edward Skira, pedestrians and vehicles are shown crowded along Yonge street during an evening commute. Other Forum contributors have been sharing their long-term optimism, like 'Contra', noting “the area will be messy for a while but worth it in the long run”.

Aerial view overlooking Yonge and Eglinton, photo by Forum member drum118

With ground level construction set to be completed in 2020, the area will be a mess for a while. You can find more photos and discussion by visiting the Forum thread associated with this story. Has the LRT Crosstown Station affected your commute? Let us know by leaving a comment in the space provided below.