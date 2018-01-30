| by Jack Landau |

Midtown Toronto, centred at Yonge and Eglinton, area is one of the hottest development nodes in the city, as construction densifies the neighbourhood in advance of the new Crosstown LRT line's 2021 opening. Among the largest projects going up in the area, construction is well under way at the site of Tower Hill Development's 2221 Yonge Condos, a 56-storey condominium tower just south of Eglinton.

Facing northwest across the 2221 Yonge site, image by Forum contributor drum118

Designed by Pei Partnership Architects—operated by the sons of legendary architect I.M. Pei—working with local architects Quadrangle, the project has been active since 2015, when demolition began for the previous six-storey office building on site. It was demolished by the end of April 2016, paving the way for the start of shoring, which would wrap up later that spring. Excavation continued into late 2016 and on into 2017, with de-watering activity following. Most recently, a tower crane was installed in November, marking the start of forming for the tower's underground levels.

Facing west across the 2221 Yonge site, image by Forum contributor drum118

General contractor Toddglen Group of Companies is now working on the first of three garage floors, set to provide 212 vehicle parking stalls with the aid of parking stackers. A network of supporting columns have already been formed for the P3 level, while the concrete base of the tower's elevator core is now apparent at the centre of the pit.

Base of the elevator core at the 2221 Yonge site, image by Forum contributor drum118

Forming of the below-grade parking component will continue for the next several months before reaching grade on Yonge Street. By 2019, the tower will top out at a height just shy of 193 metres, becoming the second tallest building in the neighbourhood after the now-rising south tower of E Condos.

2221 Yonge Street, image courtesy of Tower Hill Development

