| by Jack Landau |

This past weekend's opening of the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension (TYSEE) gave many in the region their first taste of Line 1's six new stations. In the days since the opening, York University Station has unsurprisingly emerged as the extension's busiest point, owing to its location in the heart of the busy educational institution's main campus. Designed by Foster + Partners with Arup Canada, construction commenced at the station in 2011, and was completed earlier this year in advance of the December 17th opening.

York University Station, image by Jack Landau

Documenting this process, York University has released a time-lapse clip that shows the station's construction, spanning roughly six years. The video documents the major transformation, starting with the clearing of a section of the campus' quad, and ending with the re-landscaping of the quad around the completed station building.

You can learn more about York University Station's design and construction history by visiting our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Visit the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.