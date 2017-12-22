| by Nathan Petryshyn |

An updated proposal has been received by the City of Toronto for 2180 Lawrence Avenue East. Marketed as evo Condos + Towns, the project has evolved since October 2016 from several blocks of town homes with a 12-storey building to now include a 21-storey mixed-use mostly residential building, with adjacent 7-storey mid-rise and 3 blocks of townhomes. The revisions would bring an increase in density, adding 228 units to the northeast corner of Lawrence and Birchmount—busy arterials served by public transit.

South east aerial perspective of 2180 Lawrence Avenue East, image via Kohn Partnerships Architects

Designed by Kohn Partnership Architects for Lalu Canada, the proposed 5 new buildings would provide a total of 288 new units to the area. The largest of these buildings along Lawrence rises to 21-storeys with a 7-storey podium stretching to the east. The mechanical penthouse and podium would be topped by a green roof. The building is proposed to contain 160 units, with 45 one-bedrooms, 96 two-bedrooms and 19 three-bedrooms or more. The ground floor has 559 m² of divided retail space, with an adjacent indoor and fenced outdoor amenity space. A total of 342 m² of indoor amenity space and 320 m² of outdoor amenity space is proposed, including an 8th floor terrace overlooking Lawrence.

South west aerial perspective of 2180 Lawrence Avenue East, image via Kohn Partnerships Architects

A proposed 7-storey mid-rise along Birchmount Road will contain 64 units, each with a private balcony or terrace. Of these, 2 are bachelor units, 32 are one-bedrooms, 23 are two-bedrooms, 7 are three-bedrooms. A 131 m² indoor amenity space will be available, with an additional 104 m² of outdoor space proposed, including a fenced ground floor space and rooftop terrace. A 4 level underground garage connects this and the 21-storey building, containing 322 spaces, with 256 of these for residents, 43 visitor spaces and 23 for retail and other purposes. 224 bicycle storage spaces are also included in the garage, 197 of these for long-term storage and the remaining 27 as short-term spaces.

North west aerial perspective of 2180 Lawrence Avenue East, image via Kohn Partnerships Architects

Three blocks of 3.5-storey town homes would border Dulverton Road to the north and the east property line of the site. These are set to contain an additional 64 units, with 16 one-bedrooms, 34 two-bedrooms and 14 three-bedrooms amongst them. A driveway through to a central landscaped courtyard would be accessible from Dulverton Road, connecting residents to the loading zone and the underground garage. A 500 m² public park on the northeast corner would cover 5% of the site, and a 395 m² Publicly Owned Private Space (POPS) would be accessible from Lawrence, connecting the townhomes and central courtyard.

North east aerial perspective of 2180 Lawrence Avenue East, image via Kohn Partnerships Architects

Kitty-corner across Lawrence and Birchmount is a 12-storey street-fronting building, while Phases 2 and 3 of continue under construction west across Birchmount from the Evo site at the 2150 Condos development of 3 20-storey condo buildings. Evo's new larger massing, therefore, is similar to the adjacent development and would contribute to the urbanization of the suburban area, otherwise currently a mix of mid-20th century brick apartments, low-rise houses and commercial buildings.

We will return with updates as details about the project emerge. In the meantime, you can learn more about the project and see additional renderings by visiting the dataBase file linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.