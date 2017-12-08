Since reopening this year following a revitalization project, Toronto's Berczy Park has re-established itself as one of the St. Lawrence neighbourhood's most popular attractions. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted to the project's Forum thread by Edward Skira, we are shown a view of the park's newly-installed holiday decorations.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, Berczy Park, Claude Cormier + AssociésHoliday decorations on display at Berczy Park, image by Edward Skira

