| by Jack Landau |

Since reopening this year following a revitalization project, Toronto's Berczy Park has re-established itself as one of the St. Lawrence neighbourhood's most popular attractions. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted to the project's Forum thread by Edward Skira, we are shown a view of the park's newly-installed holiday decorations.

Holiday decorations on display at Berczy Park, image by Edward Skira

