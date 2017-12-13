| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's Financial District, captured by Forum contributor lucci. This view faces north on Bay Street from King Street, showing traffic and pedestrians in motion at the busy Downtown intersection.

King and Bay intersection in Toronto's Financial District, image by Forum contributor lucci

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.