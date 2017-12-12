| by Jack Landau |

After a five year stint as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD), Bryan Tuckey will be leaving his role at the helm of what has grown to become the voice of the development and home building industry in the Greater Toronto Area. As of January 3rd, David Wilkes will take over as President and CEO, bringing over two decades of senior management experience to the association.

David Wilkes, image courtesy of BILD

David Wilkes has been in a senior management role for over 25 years, serving as a spokesperson and addressing parliamentary committees, senior Cabinet Ministers, and industry groups in that role. In 2011, he established precedent-setting initiatives including the Retail Council of Canada's Grocery Division and a CEO-based forum called Grocer Manufacturer Collaborative Committee. More recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Grocery Division at the Retail Council of Canada (RCC), leading a national team responsible for the organization's government relations activities.

“We are thrilled that David will join BILD and lead it through its next period of growth,” said Darren Steedman, Chair of the Board. “This is the culmination of an extensive search process. We are pleased to have found an individual with the background, skills and leadership to take BILD to new levels of advocacy.”

In addition to his new role at BILD, Wilkes currently serves on the Ryerson School of Retail Management Advisory Board and the Ontario Curling Association Board of Directors. In the past, he has been involved in a number of industry boards and committees, including GS1 Canada Grocery, Foodservice and General Merchandise Boards, Toronto Food Incubator Board of Directors, George Brown College Board of Governors, and Ministerial Advisory Committee on Underground Economy.

“This is an exciting time for BILD and I am delighted to be taking on the role of President and CEO,” said David Wilkes. “I'm ready for the challenge of leading an industry that employs over 197,000 people and brings $30 billion in investment value to the Greater Toronto Area.”

