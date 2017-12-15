| by Jack Landau |

We have been keeping a close eye on the construction of Bazis and Plaza's 1 Yorkville, a new 58-storey, Roy Varacalli-designed condominium development taking shape at the southwest corner of Toronto's Yonge and Yorkville intersection. Construction reached a turning point when forming hit grade in June, and by the time of our last update in August, the building had risen two levels above grade on Yorkville Avenue. In the almost four months since then, work on the tower's lower levels has continued to progress, now standing 6 floors high.

Facing southwest at 1 Yorkville, image by Forum contributor willwu

The height means that construction can now been easily seen rising above the row of Victorian storefronts which will be the face of 1 Yorkville's Yonge Street frontage. Housing amenities for the residents, the now-formed 6th floor will be the last custom floor layouts: above it are the repeating tower floors which will remain largely unchanged from levels 7 through 31, and then another layout takes over levels 37 through 51.

1 Yorkville rising above Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor willwu

Podium floors, which have different rooms on each level, need custom built forms to create the walls on each level, making take longer to construct. With the start of the typical tower floor plates, construction will speed as the forms will be used again and again from one level to next, with each level taking about 5 working days to complete.

1 Yorkville viewed from Yorkville Avenue, image by Forum contributor willwu

1 Yorkville is part of a growing list of Toronto residential developments that designates a portion of upper level space to residential amenity areas, giving residents of all floors access to the same expansive views often reserved for residents of high-floor penthouse residences. The rendering below that residents will find a multi-level indoor/outdoor set of amenities on the roof, including a sun deck with lounge seating, grilling areas, and an outdoor theatre.

1 Yorkville, image courtesy of Bazis/Plaza

We will keep you updated as construction continues, and more information becomes available.