| by Jack Landau |

After being granted zoning approval by Toronto City Council back in 2014, Kartelle Corporation's plans for a 17-storey condominium tower at 228 Wilson Avenue stalled, and the site between Bathurst and Avenue Road lay abandoned. Two years later in the Fall of 2016, the site's sale to Verdiroc Developments was announced. This week, a new Site Plan Approval (SPA) application for the site was submitted to the City, with the project now being pursued as a similarly-scaled rental development.

Site of 228 Wilson, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The previous plan by Baldwin and Franklin Architects has been redesigned by Climans Green Liang Architects (CGL), retaining the approved 17-storey height and incorporating changes to the building's exterior expression and internal components. According to the recent application for Site Plan Approval (SPA), the new plan includes 13,300 m² of residential space, and a height of 57 metres measured to the top of the mechanical penthouse level.

228 Wilson, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

In place of the 2014-approved plan's 108 condominium units, the revised plan calls for 131 rental units, provided in a mix of 55 one-bedroom layouts, and 76 two-bedroom layouts. Residents would have access to a selection of amenities; on the ground floor, a multipurpose room will offer 249.1 m² of indoor amenity space, connecting with a 68.9 m² outdoor patio amenity. At the rear of the ground floor, a 664 m² landscaped exterior amenity space is also be included. A further 131 m² of indoor amenity space would be located on the second floor.

Podium of 228 Wilson, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The SPA submission also details how the earliest stage of the project's construction would unfold: a shoring plan shows how the site's pile and lagging shoring system would be constructed in advance of excavation for the building's four-level underground garage. Not typically submitted with the Site Plan Application, it is possible that shoring was of particular concern here owing to the site's proximity to Highway 401, running to the immediate north of the property.

Shoring diagram for 228 Wilson, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

