| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday features the changing view from Midtown Toronto's Yonge and Helendale intersection, two blocks north of Eglinton Avenue. Back in October, 2014, the view facing southwest across Yonge Street focused on the construction site of Pemberton Group and Camrost-Felcorp's Neon Condos, a 20-storey, Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condo tower at the corner of Duplex and Orchard View.

Facing west from Yonge and Helendale, October 2014, image by Forum contributor Roundabout

Fast forwarding to November, 2017, Neon has long since been completed, while work is underway on other developments in the foreground. The 1984-built retail plaza seen on the left side of the "before" image has been torn down to make way for shoring work in advance of Lifetime Developments and Knightstone Capital Management's Whitehaus Condominiums. Helendale Avenue has also been closed between Yonge and Duplex, in use as a construction staging area for Rockport Group's Montgomery Square, a 27-storey rental tower by RAW Design that incorporates the heritage frontage of the former Postal Station K.

Facing west from Yonge and Helendale, November 2017, image by Jack Landau

