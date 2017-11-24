| by Jack Landau |

Last month, we got our first look inside the presentation centre for The Daniels Corporation's DuEast Condominiums, the latest market condominium development being built as part of the long-term revitalization of Toronto's Regent Park community. Following a detailed look at the Core Architects-designed 29 and 11-storey buildings through the project's scale model, we are returning for a wider look at the DuEast's presentation centre at 500 Dundas Street East.

DuEast presentation centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The presentation centre—which has been renovated several times over the last several years to market Daniels' successive condominium developments in the neighbourhood—was recently converted for DuEast. Soon to rise on the north side of Dundas between Sumach and Tubman Streets, the project's two buildings will respectively introduce 318 and 126 units to the neighourhood, with one-to-three-bedroom layouts sized from 390 ft² to 1,217 ft².

DuEast presentation centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Surrounding the centrally-located scale model are floor plans, available suite finishes, and a kitchen vignette showing off the space that purchasers could be cooking in a short time from now.

Kitchen vignette at the DuEast presentation centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

While an official ground breaking event has yet to be announced, preliminary site activity has already begun in advance of heavy construction work. Shoring and excavation for the development's three-level underground parking garage will be the next steps, followed by forming of the foundations and underground levels. Once complete, residents of DuEast's two buildings will have access to a collection of indoor amenities appointed by Mason Studio, and outdoor spaces by landscape architects Brook McIlroy.

DuEast Condominiums, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

We will return with updates as more information about the project becomes available. In the meantime, more information and renderings can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.