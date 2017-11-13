Today's Photo of the Day features a sunrise view captured from Toronto's St. James Town neighbourhood. Submitted to our 561 Sherbourne thread by Forum contributor 111, this view shows the new 43-storey Page + Steele/IBI Group Architects-designed purpose-built rental tower set against a dramatic sunrise backdrop.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, Lake Ontario, 561 Sherbourne, Medallion Sunrise over Lake Ontario, image by Forum contributor 111

