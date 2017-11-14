Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's St. James Town and Bloor-Yorkville skylines. Captured by drone from high above the Rosedale Valley by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this shows new addition The Selby uniting the two neighbourhood skylines as it rises towards a final height of 50 storeys.
St. James Town and Bloor-Yorkville skylines, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed
