| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's St. James Town and Bloor-Yorkville skylines. Captured by drone from high above the Rosedale Valley by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this shows new addition The Selby uniting the two neighbourhood skylines as it rises towards a final height of 50 storeys.

St. James Town and Bloor-Yorkville skylines, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

