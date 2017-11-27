| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Great Gulf's 76-storey One Bloor East condominium tower at Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. Submitted to the One Bloor East Forum thread by contributor steveve, this view shows that only a few panels of balcony glazing remain to be installed for the Hariri Pontarini-designed project's undulating exterior.

One Bloor East, image by Forum contributor steveve

