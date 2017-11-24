| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of one of Toronto's newest public spaces. Captured with a drone and submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this shot shows Corktown Common, a 7.3 hectare (18 acre) public park with design work by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates and Maryann Thompson Architects.

Aerial view of Corktown Common, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!