| by Jack Landau |

Since being adopted by City Council in August 2014, the Midtown in Focus plan has been guiding planning policy and helping to prepare central Toronto for the future. On November 15th, the team behind the Midtown in Focus initiative will present an update to the Yonge-Eglinton Secondary Plan to City Council's Planning and Growth Management Committee.

Yonge-Eglinton skyline, image by Forum contributor DonValleyRainbow

During the presentation, Toronto Planning Acting Chief Planner and Executive Director Gregg Lintern will recommend that City Council move forward with a public consultation process for the new Secondary Plan, and to determine that all new development applications submitted in the subject area beyond November 15th will be subject to the updated plan. The public consultation phase will be organized in the coming months, with a final recommended plan anticipated to follow in the second quarter of 2018.

The updated Secondary Plan's importance is underlined by the growing list of proposed developments in Midtown Toronto. Following the guiding principles of the Midtown in Focus plan, the updated Secondary Plan addresses planning factors such as the scale and positioning of tall buildings, public realm including streetscapes and parkland, affordable housing, and infrastructure needs.

Local involvement is encouraged, with the November 15th session of the Planning and Growth Management Committee open to members of the public. The proposed changes to the Midtown in Focus plan can be downloaded here and here. Let us know what you think using the comments section provided below.