| by Jack Landau |

A new opportunity to live in Toronto's quickly growing East Bayfront community is opening up as the Greenland Group launches Lakeside Residences, a new multi-tower Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed cluster of buildings beside Sherbourne Common. Last month, we took a look at some of the amenity spaces planned for the development's first phase, including a 15th storey pool and terrace with a commanding view of the waterfront area. Today we return for a look at some of of suite layouts from the wide variety on offer.

Facing northwest at Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

The current release of floorplans range in size from 460 ft² up to 1,012 ft², and are grouped into two collections; City Suites and Sky Suites. City Suites will be located in a 14-storey building at the northwest corner of the site, while the Sky Suites will be located on floors 16 through 39 of the tower fronting Sherbourne Common. More compact, the City Suites – 1A unit model will be found on levels 2-14, offering one-bedroom, 460 ft² living spaces with 47 ft² of balcony space.

City Suites – 1A at Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

Stepping up in size, City Suites – 1DC is a one-bedroom + den layout, offering 560 ft² of floor area plus 47 ft² of outdoor living space with south exposures facing Lake Ontario. Located on floors 2 through 14 of the 39-storey tower's podium, this layout's den space offers increased versatility over the suites like the one-bedroom layout shown above.

City Suites – 1DC at Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

Many of the Sky Suites layouts offer larger unit sizes, as well as panoramic city and lake views. Right in the middle of the Sky Suites' size range, Sky Suites – 1DB offers one-bedroom + den layouts with 625 ft² of living space. Balconies for this model will range in size from 52 ft² up to 112 ft², depending on the floor. Like the other Sky Suites, this layout will be located on floors 16 through 39.

Sky Suites – 1DB at Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

Tthe largest suite on offer at Lakeside Residences is a three-bedroom layout called Sky Suites – 3A. This layout's generous 1,012 ft² of floor area is complemented by wraparound balconies with south and west exposures, which range in size from 244 ft² up to 309 ft².

Sky Suites – 3A at Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

