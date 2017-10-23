| by Jack Landau |

In the little over a month since the Canadian arm of Chinese-based developer Greenland Group submitted an application for Site Plan Approval (SPA) for their new Toronto project at 215 Lake Shore Boulevard East, new images and information have been revealed for the project they call Lakeside Residences. Designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects, the development would replace the existing FedEx lands with up to 7 towers, including three condominium towers with heights of 49, 39, and 14 storeys as the project's first phase.

Phase 1 of Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Canada

Among the several images released as part of the project's marketing rollout, new renderings and floor plans outline some of the Cecconi Simone-appointed amenity offerings that will be found in the development. Amenities at Lakeside will be housed on the 2nd and 14th floor of the 39-storey tower, as well as the 14th and 15th floors of the first phase's tallest 49-storey east tower. Below, a view of the 14th floor plan in the east tower shows a number of indoor spaces including a fitness centre and party room, surrounded on three sides by a wraparound terrace.

14th floor plan for Lakeside Residences' 49-storey east tower, image courtesy of Greenland Canada

One level above, the 15th floor of the east storey tower will house both indoor and outdoor amenity spaces. While the indoor spaces will serve as a continuation of the spaces below, the outdoor component will act as the standout common space within the development, punctuated by a crescent-shaped pool offering views of Lake Ontario and the Toronto Islands.

15th floor plan for Lakeside Residences' 49-storey east tower, image courtesy of Greenland Canada

A closer look at the outdoor space reveals that residents accessing the outdoor amenity deck will also be treated to cabanas, outdoor seating, and plenty of landscaping, including planters and trees.

15th floor terrace at Lakeside Residences' 49-storey tower, image courtesy of Greenland Canada

An aerial rendering of the first phase's 39 and 49-storey towers puts the amenity terrace into perspective, and shows off how the east tower's boot-shaped massing forms a relationship with the similarly-shaped Monde Condos to the east. Further details of Lakeside's amenity offerings—including renderings of indoor spaces like the lobby and fitness centre—are expected to be released in the near future, as marketing for the project kicks into gear.

Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Canada

