| by Jack Landau |

Following last month's report that Avenue & Park, a new condo and retail building from Stafford Developments and Greybrook Realty Partners, was recommended for approval at the October North York Community Council meeting, final approval was received from Toronto City Council in November. Now the wheels are in motion for permits to allow the project's construction to begin.

Avenue & Park's site north of Avenue Road and Lawrence, image retrieved from Apple Maps

Located on Avenue Road two and a half blocks north of Lawrence, The Beer Store location that occupies the site has been shuttered and removed from the retailer’s list of locations, while a demolition permit was filed on November 21st and is now being reviewed. The 7-storey, Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed development will replace the beer store and surface parking lot, though the retailer will return to the site. A 725 m² "Beer Boutique" on the ground floor—an upscale offshoot of The Beer Store—will have its entrance along Avenue Road.

Beer Store location on Avenue Road, image retrieved from Google Street View

With its residential entrance along Bedford Park Avenue, the project brings 36 luxury condominium suites to the neighbourhood, ranging in size from 1,000 ft² to over 3,000 ft². Avenue & Park will also add to the increasing number of sensibly-scaled mid-rise developments on the northern stretch of Avenue Road, which dates all the way back to the mid-20th century, and continues today with modern intensification.

Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Developments

The imminent demolition of The Beer Store location will be accompanied by the tearing up of its parking lot, allowing for the start of shoring activity. During this stage of work, crews will install the earth retention system that will allow for a safe excavation of the building's 2.5-level underground parking garage.

Beer Store location on Avenue Road, image retrieved from Google Street View

We will keep you updated as construction gets underway. In the meantime, more information is available in our database file, linked below.