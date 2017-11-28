| by Jack Landau |

With Byford out and a new leader incoming — Metro asks what will bring real change to the TTC?; Montreal vote result shows why Toronto’s John Tory may be vulnerable in 2018; Ontario should take over city transit systems like the TTC, says trade board; and more news:

With Byford out and a new leader incoming — Metro asks what will bring real change to the TTC? (Metro News)

Montreal vote result shows why Toronto’s John Tory may be vulnerable in 2018 (Globe and Mail)

William Shatner seeks charitable donation to settle condo dispute (Metro News)

Toronto's 2018 budget consultations will take to the road in January (Inside Toronto)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks social policy, housing at Toronto conference (CBC News)

Ontario should take over city transit systems like the TTC, says trade board (Metro News)

South Etobicoke residents concerned with airport noise urged to speak up (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Ivanhoé Cambridge Invests $200 Million in Place Ville Marie Esplanade (Montreal)

Excavation Started for Pinnacle on the Park (Vancouver)

Paskapoo Slopes Development Heading to Calgary Planning Commission (Calgary)

Project Edmonton Selects 10 Ideas for Future Landmark (Edmonton)