| by Jack Landau |

Following on the heels of the recent 42-storey Pace Condos at the southwest corner of Dundas and Jarvis, two new towers have begun their ascent above the transforming intersection. Soon to add hundreds of new Ryerson student-oriented condominium units to the the east side of Downtown Toronto, CentreCourt's 50-storey Grid Condos started to rise above the intersection's southeast corner back in June. At the same time, the Gupta Group's 50-storey Dundas Square Gardens (DSG) sat just below grade in its much larger site at the intersection's northeast corner.

Both projects—both designed by Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects—have progressed quite a bit in the time since, especially Grid Condos, where the rapid forming of its smaller floors has already brought the tower up to its 13th level. With forming moving at an impressive pace, crews have begun to install a framing system on the second level of the building, where the first elements of exterior cladding will soon be put in place.

Grid Condos rising above the southeast corner of Jarvis and Dundas, image by Edward Skira

Across Dundas Street East to the north, the DSG site recently surpassed a milestone with the pouring of the development's ground floor. A network of columns are in place for the ground level, with a scaffold now being put in place for crews to begin work on the next levels.

Dundas Square Gardens rising above the northeast corner of Jarvis and Dundas, image by Edward Skira

Dundas Square Gardens' contribution of 1,004 residential units and Grid's 563 units will combine to add 1,567 new homes to the Dundas and Jarvis intersection, building on the hundreds of units already built and occupied in Pace Condos at the southwest corner.

Grid Condos (L) and Dundas Square Gardens (R), images courtesy of CentreCourt/Gupta

