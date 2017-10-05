| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday turns back the clocks on two projects at the crossroads of Toronto's Financial District and St. Lawrence neighbourhoods. Back in late 2015, the wedge-shaped Berczy Park had been cleared of its previous fountain, furniture, and much of its landscaping to make way for the Claude Cormier + Associés-designed revitalization. In the background, the initial tower floors had begun to rise above the five-storey podium of Concert Properties' 88 Scott Street, a 58-storey Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed condominium tower at the corner of Wellington and Scott Streets.

88 Scott viewed from the Berczy Park construction site, November 2015, image by Marcus Mitanis

Returning to the same vantage point just under two years later reveals some dramatic changes. The fenced-off construction site seen in the 2015 photo has been transformed into an inviting public space anchored by a playful fountain. In the background, 88 Scott Street has topped out and is now fully clad over the Scott and Wellington intersection, including a rebuilt 1951 Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance building at the base of the tower.

88 Scott viewed from Berczy Park, October 2017, image by Caleb Cho

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!