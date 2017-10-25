| by Jack Landau |

Construction for Whitehaus Condominiums has kicked into gear with the start of shoring. The 29-storey Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed condominium tower for Lifetime Developments and Knightstone will rise in Midtown Toronto on Yonge north of Eglinton.

Facing north across the Whitehaus site, image by Edward Skira

The site had sat dormant for much of 2017, following the demolition last year of a 1984-built retail plaza along its Yonge Street frontage. This summer, activity was once again spotted as the western portion of the site was cleared. Recently the site was backfilled up to street level to provide flat ground for the heavy shoring rigs to work on.

Facing northeast across the Whitehaus site, image by Edward Skira

Crews from Michael Bros Excavation and Anchor Shoring are now working away at the site, preparing for the excavation of the tower's five-level underground garage. Shoring is normally done through a steel pile and wood lagging system, but if underground water issues are present here, like they were across the street at the Montgomery Square project (seen in the background, below), a water-tight caisson wall may need to be created.

Facing north across the Whitehaus site with Montgomery Square visible to the rear, image by Edward Skira

Whitehaus will add to the growing canyon of high-rises forming along Yonge Street on the blocks around Eglinton. Once complete, the project will introduce 366 new condominium units to the neighbourhood, ranging in size from 377 ft² to 1,073 ft². Down at street level, the tower will front the Yonge and Helendale intersection with a two-level retail space that will add to the already lively pedestrian conditions on this stretch of Yonge.

Whitehaus Condominiums, image courtesy of Lifetime/Knightstone

