| by Jack Landau |

The Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH) region's population is swelling, and the province is taking measures to ensure that regional transportation is capable of supporting projected growth. Ontario's Ministry of Transportation is working on a new transportation plan for the GGH, with the aim of modernizing and preparing our transportation networks for the future.

UP Express at Dundas West GO, image by edk7 via Flickr

The GGH Transportation Plan seeks to build upon projects like GO Regional Express Rail, with the ultimate goal being to both create a more efficient transportation network, and preparing the region for challenges brought on by climate change, and innovative technology like automated vehicles.

Public input is being sought by the province to create a set of goals and objectives for the transit plan, with the data to be used to improve the way commuters and goods travel through the region. A brief survey is now available—it takes about 10 minutes to fill out—that seeks feedback on various goals that will help those involved with the project to better understand public needs and priorities. It will be available until December 23rd.

Let us know what you think in the comments section provided at the bottom of this page, or check out our Forum thread dedicated to the survey.